Globos de Oro 2018
La premiación se llevará a cabo en el próximo domingo 7 de enero (Foto: @cruzalbareda)

Estados Unidos (Rasainforma.com/Redacción).- La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) dio a conocer este viernes la lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2018 concedidos por los 93 miembros de la academia.

A continuación, el listado completo:

Televisión

Mejor actor de miniserie o cinta para televisión

  • Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”
  • Jude Law, “The Young Pope”
  • Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”
  • Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
  • Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

  • “Big Little Lies”
  • “Fargo”
  • “Feud”
  • ”The Sinner”
  • “Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Mejor serie de televisión, musical o comedia 

  • “Black-ish”
  • “Master of None”
  • “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • “Smilf”
  • “Will & Grace”

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para televisión

  • Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
  • Ann Dowd, “Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”
  • Michelle Pfeiffer, “Wizard of Lies”
  • Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Mejor actor de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para televisión

  • David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
  • Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan”
  • Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”
  • Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”
  • David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Mejor actriz en serie de televisión, musical o comedia

  • Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
  • Alison Brie, “Glow”
  • Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Issa Rae, “Insecure”
  • Frankie Saw, “Smilf”

Mejor actor en serie de televisión, musical o comedia

  • Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
  • Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
  • Kevin Bacon, “Dick”
  • William H. Macy, “Shameless”
  • Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace “

Mejor actor en serie de televisión-drama

  • Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
  • Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
  • Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”
  • Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
  • Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Mejor actriz en serie de televisión-drama

  • Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
  • Claire Foy, “The Crown”
  • Katherine Langford, “13 reasons why”
  • Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

  • Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”
  • Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
  • Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan”
  • Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan”
  • Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Mejor serie dramática en televisión

  • “The Crown”
  • “Game of Thrones”
  • “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • “Stranger Things”
  • “This Is Us”

Cine

Mejor banda sonora

  • “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Mo.”
  • “Dunkirk”
  • “The Post”
  • “Phantom Thread”

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

  • “A Fantastic Woman”
  • “First They Killed My Father”
  • “In the Fade”
  • “Loveless”
  • “The Square”

Mejor película animada

  • “The Breadwinner”
  • “Boss Baby”
  • “Coco”
  • “Ferdinand”
  • “Loving Vincent”

Mejor guión

  • “The Shape of Water”
  • “Lady Bird”
  • “Molly’s Game”
  • “The Post”
  • “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
  • Hong Chau, “Downsizing”
  • Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
  • Octavia Spencer The shape of water”,
  • Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
  • Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”
  • Chris Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
  • Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Mejor actor-Drama

  • Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
  • Tom Hanks, “The Post”
  • Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
  • Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
  • Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Mejor actriz-Drama

  • Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”
  • Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
  • Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
  • Meryl Streep, “The Post”
  • Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Mejor actriz-Comedia musical

  • Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”
  • Helen Mirren, “LeisureSeeker”
  • Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
  • Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
  • Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Mejor actor-Comedia musical 

  • Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”
  • Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”
  • James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
  • Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”
  • Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Mejor director

  • Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
  • Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Mo.”
  • Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”
  • Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”
  • Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Mejor canción original

  • “Home,” “Ferdinand”
  • “Mighty River,” “Mudbound”
  • “Remember Me” from “Coco”
  • “The Star” from “The Star”
  • “This is Me,” “The Greatest Showman”

Mejor película-Drama

  • “Call Me By Your Name”
  • “Dunkirk”
  • “The Post”
  • “The Shape of Water”
  • “Three Billboards”

Mejor película-Comedia musical 

  • “The Disaster Artist”
  • “Get Out”
  • “I, Tonya”
  • “The Greatest Showman”
  • “Lady Bird”

La premiación de los Globos de Oro se llevará a cabo en el próximo domingo 7 de enero en el The Beverly Hiltons en Beverly Hills, California.

