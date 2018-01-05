Estados Unidos (Rasainforma.com/Redacción).- La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) dio a conocer este viernes la lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2018 concedidos por los 93 miembros de la academia.
A continuación, el listado completo:
Televisión
Mejor actor de miniserie o cinta para televisión
- Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”
- Jude Law, “The Young Pope”
- Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”
- Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
- Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
- “Big Little Lies”
- “Fargo”
- “Feud”
- ”The Sinner”
- “Top of the Lake: China Girl”
Mejor serie de televisión, musical o comedia
- “Black-ish”
- “Master of None”
- “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Smilf”
- “Will & Grace”
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para televisión
- Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
- Ann Dowd, “Handmaid’s Tale”
- Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”
- Michelle Pfeiffer, “Wizard of Lies”
- Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”
Mejor actor de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para televisión
- David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
- Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan”
- Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”
- Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”
- David Thewlis, “Fargo”
Mejor actriz en serie de televisión, musical o comedia
- Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
- Alison Brie, “Glow”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Issa Rae, “Insecure”
- Frankie Saw, “Smilf”
Mejor actor en serie de televisión, musical o comedia
- Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
- Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
- Kevin Bacon, “Dick”
- William H. Macy, “Shameless”
- Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace “
Mejor actor en serie de televisión-drama
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
- Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
Mejor actriz en serie de televisión-drama
- Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
- Claire Foy, “The Crown”
- Katherine Langford, “13 reasons why”
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión
- Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”
- Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
- Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan”
- Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan”
- Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”
Mejor serie dramática en televisión
- “The Crown”
- “Game of Thrones”
- “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- “Stranger Things”
- “This Is Us”
Cine
Mejor banda sonora
- “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Mo.”
- “Dunkirk”
- “The Post”
- “Phantom Thread”
Mejor película en lengua no inglesa
- “A Fantastic Woman”
- “First They Killed My Father”
- “In the Fade”
- “Loveless”
- “The Square”
Mejor película animada
- “The Breadwinner”
- “Boss Baby”
- “Coco”
- “Ferdinand”
- “Loving Vincent”
Mejor guión
- “The Shape of Water”
- “Lady Bird”
- “Molly’s Game”
- “The Post”
- “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
- Hong Chau, “Downsizing”
- Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
- Octavia Spencer The shape of water”,
- Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
Mejor actor de reparto
- Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
- Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”
- Chris Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
- Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Mejor actor-Drama
- Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
- Tom Hanks, “The Post”
- Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
- Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
- Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Mejor actriz-Drama
- Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”
- Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
- Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
- Meryl Streep, “The Post”
- Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”
Mejor actriz-Comedia musical
- Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”
- Helen Mirren, “LeisureSeeker”
- Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
- Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
- Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”
Mejor actor-Comedia musical
- Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”
- Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”
- James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
- Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Mejor director
- Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
- Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Mo.”
- Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”
- Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”
- Steven Spielberg, “The Post”
Mejor canción original
- “Home,” “Ferdinand”
- “Mighty River,” “Mudbound”
- “Remember Me” from “Coco”
- “The Star” from “The Star”
- “This is Me,” “The Greatest Showman”
Mejor película-Drama
- “Call Me By Your Name”
- “Dunkirk”
- “The Post”
- “The Shape of Water”
- “Three Billboards”
Mejor película-Comedia musical
- “The Disaster Artist”
- “Get Out”
- “I, Tonya”
- “The Greatest Showman”
- “Lady Bird”
La premiación de los Globos de Oro se llevará a cabo en el próximo domingo 7 de enero en el The Beverly Hiltons en Beverly Hills, California.
omm