Foto: Twitter @Haberler

Por: Jennifer Aguirre

Ciudad de México (Rasainforma.com)-. Este adorable gatito llamado “Suki” deja sus miedos y junto a su dueña se aventuran a conocer el mundo.

Distintos tuits circulan en las redes pues los paisajes que se muestran son totalmente asombrosos, pues mientras unos esperan otros van tras la aventura natural.

Lindo demais <3Créditos: Suki The CatCurta Mania de Gato

Posted by Mania de Gato on Tuesday, August 29, 2017

