Por: Jennifer Aguirre
Ciudad de México (Rasainforma.com)-. Este adorable gatito llamado “Suki” deja sus miedos y junto a su dueña se aventuran a conocer el mundo.
Distintos tuits circulan en las redes pues los paisajes que se muestran son totalmente asombrosos, pues mientras unos esperan otros van tras la aventura natural.
Maceracı kedi Suki ile tanışın 😊 Küçük patilerini yeni bir maceraya sokmaktan çekinmeyen Suki birçoğumuzdan daha iyi bir hayat yaşıyor gibi😻 pic.twitter.com/zpqu1HQY5U
— Haberler (@Haberler) 10 de septiembre de 2017
fubiz: Follow The Adventures Of Suki The Cat https://t.co/mXtLCrh5sT https://t.co/CPT9Q9Tvwl pic.twitter.com/ammYd1OAXx
— Ali Ebrahimzadeh Esq (@AEArtLaw) 11 de septiembre de 2017
Little Wildflower by Suki The Cat pic.twitter.com/gFHW7iQ8sv
— julia (@juliamayko) 10 de septiembre de 2017
冒険ネコこと「Suki The Cat」が神秘的な美しさ そのたたずまいに吸い込まれる #kai_you https://t.co/mAtjFDmVEL
ワクワクが止まらない！ pic.twitter.com/LQQrs9sTsw
— KAI-YOU (@KAI_YOU_ed) 11 de septiembre de 2017
Just discovered Suki the travelling cat. I ❤️ this picture (and many more others)! pic.twitter.com/fJj5fmZLMv
— Kalpesh… (@ghostlyBebop) 8 de septiembre de 2017
Lindo demais <3Créditos: Suki The CatCurta Mania de Gato
Posted by Mania de Gato on Tuesday, August 29, 2017