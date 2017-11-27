Tailandia (MiMorelia.com/Redacción).- La euforia de los unicornios no termina, y ahora ya se volvió inspiración de empresarios restauranteros en Bangkok, Tailandia, donde recientemente se inauguró un café donde la decoración y eje temático es esta mítica figura.
Welcome to Unicorn Cafe WALK-IN ONLY NO RESERVATION. You can get waiting queue at cashier in our cafe. Thank you very much. Unicorn Café Sathorn 8 Bangkok bts Chongnonsi Open 12.00 – 20.00 LINE: unicorncafe Instagram: unicornbrand Close on every Mondays Call +66(0)86 397 9262 E-mail:unicornbkk@hotmail.com Fan Page: Unicorn Cafe Unicorn Café is located on Sathorn Road of Bangkok, Thailand.Via BTS : (Bangkok Sky Train) 1. BTS Chong-Non –Si Station , Exit 2. 2. Walk towards Sathon Road then turn left for Sathorn Soi 8. (There is a 7/11 shop in front of Sathorn Soi 8.) 3. Enter Sahorn Soi 8 for 50 metres. 4. Unicorn cafe will be at the first corner Parking area : 1. Enter Sathon soi 8 for 50 metres. 2. Sathorn Corner Car park is right next to Unicorn Café. (40 Baht per hour) #unicorncafe #unicorn #rainbow #glitter #pony #cake #dessert #travel #horse #mylittlepony Cr. Customer review
Unicorn Brand Café, es el lugar perfecto para los amantes de los unicornios, ya que la decoración y ambientación del lugar es con peluches, muebles, lámparas de unicornio, hasta el menú, el cual ofrece hamburguesas con cuernos de unicornio, papas a la francesa, espagueti, waffles y con el multicolor característico de este.
#ด่วน ร้าน ยูนิคอน คาเฟ่ รับสมัครพนักงานประจำ 2ตำเเหน่ง! พนักงานประจำหน้าร้าน 1 ตำแหน่ง พนักงานประจำครัว 1 ตำแหน่ง ทำงาน 6วัน / อาทิตย์ : วันอังคาร-วันอาทิตย์ (หยุดทุกวันจันทร์) ร้านเปิดเที่ยง-สองทุ่ม (มีวันหยุดยาว ช่วงปีใหม่ และสงกรานต์) **** มีโบนัสเบี้ยขยัน รายได้วันละ 400บาท **** พิจารณาเป็นพิเศษ สำหรับผู้ที่รักงานบริการ เเละมีประสบการณ์ด้านการทำอาหาร เเละอาศัยอยู่สถานที่ใกล้ “ร้านยูนิคอน คาเฟ่” สาทรซอย8 บางรัก สีลม กทม. สนใจติดต่อโทรฯ 086 3979262 * เพศชาย – หญิง อายุ 20 ปีขึ้นไป * จบการศึกษา ม.6 ขึ้นไป หรือ กำลังศึกษาอยู่ * มีใจที่รักในการทำงานบริการเป็นอย่างมาก * สามารถทำงานได้อย่างน้อย 6 วันต่อสัปดาห์ * มีความรับผิดชอบต่องานที่ได้รับมอบหมาย * มีบุคลิกภาพในการทำงานที่ดีมาก * หากมีประสบการณ์ในการทำงานบริการในห้างมาก่อนจะพิจารณาการทำงาน
Y además de los adornos y la comida, no es lo único extraordinario en este lugar, ya que también poseen atuendos de unicornios para que te disfraces mientras degustas de los alimentos.
