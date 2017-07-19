Morelia, Michoacán (MiMorelia.com/Redacción).- Climas extremos es lo que le apasiona al fotógrafo Marko Korosec, un hombre nacido en el suroeste de Eslovenia que desde edad temprana se interesó en la meteorología y la fotografía y desde el año 2000 se ha dedicado a cazar tormentas alrededor del mundo; la más memorable fue cazar 15 tornados en un periodo de cuatro horas.
Pero ¿cómo logra cazar tormentas y a la vez captar a través de su equipo fotográfico tan increíbles tomas? Marko cuenta a través de su sitio web www.markokorosec.net lo que lleva en su equipaje:
- Canon EOS 6D
- Canon EOS 6D Baader modificado
- Canon EOS 1100D IR modificado espectro completo
- Samyang 12 mm f/2.0 NCS CS
- Samyang 14mm f/2.8 SI ED UMC Asférico
- Canon EF 17-40mm L f/4 USM
- Samyang 24 mm f/1,4 ED AS UMC
- Canon EF 24-105mm L f/4 ES USM
- Nikkor 50mm f/1.4
- Samyang AE 85mm f/1.4 SI UMC Nikon
- Canon EF 100-400mm L f/4.5-5.6 ES USM
- Canon EF 2x III Extender
- Filtros de polarizador circular
- Manfrotto tripiés y cabezas de bolas
Su conocimiento y su increíble equipo de fotografía lo han llevado a ser ganador de varios premios entre ellos el primer lugar del National Geographic Traveler Photo contest 2013 y “Picture of The Year (Rest of the World)” en 2014.
Mira esta increíble galería:
The majestic nighttime South Dakota tornadic supercell from June 19th, 2015. What a spectacular stacked plates of the structure it was, no doubt one of the best storms at night I had! This is a gif animation of the storm, produced by my friend Jonathan Wennström (see his work on IG @jonathanwennstroem)!
Want to join me for these storm beauties? http://www.markokorosec.net/storm-chasing-workshop-1/The famous Booker, TX spaceship supercell, one of the top5 most photogenic storms we've ever chased. Thanks to my friend Jonathan Wennström (@jonathanwennstroem on Instagram) for doing this gif animation of the storm for me! Intercepted on June 3rd, 2013.
