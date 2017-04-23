Morelia, Michoacán (MiMorelia.com/Redacción).- A una semana de que abril se quede atrás, Netflix ha dado a conocer las películas y nuevas temporadas de sus series que estrenará para el siguiente mes.

Mayo es conocido por ser el mes cuando empieza la temporada de lluvias, así te recomendamos ir tomando nota para que vayas planeando qué serie o película verás en los próximos días lluviosos:

Películas

1 de mayo

-American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

-American Experience: The Boys of ‘36 (2017)

-Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

-Blood on the Mountain (2016)

-Chaahat (1996)

-Chocolat (2000)

-Decanted (2016)

-Don’t Think Twice (2016)

-Drifter (2017)

-Forrest Gump (1994)

-Happy Feet (2006)

-In the Shadow of Iris

-Love (2015)

-Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

-Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)

-Nerdland (2016)

-Raja Hindustani (1996)

-Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)

-Under Arrest – Temporada 5 (2016)

2 de mayo



-Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)

-Hija De La Laguna (2015)

-Maria Bamford: Old Baby

-Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

-5 de mayo

-Chelsea – Temporada 2 (un nuevo episodio cada viernes)

-Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie

-Kazoops! – Temporada 3

-Sense8 – Temporada 2

-Simplemente Manu NNa

-Spirit: Riding Free – Temporada 1

-The Last Kingdom – Temporada 2

-The Mars Generation

-6 de mayo

-Cold War 2 (2016)

-When the Bough Breaks (2017)

7 de mayo

-LoveTrue (2016)

-Stake Land II (2016)

-The Host (2013)

8 de mayo

-Beyond the Gates (2016)

-Hunter Gatherer (2016)

9 de mayo

-Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery

-Queen of the South – Temporada 1 (2016)

-All We Had (2016)

10 de mayo



-El apóstata (2015)

-The Adventure Club (2016)

-11 de mayo

-Switched at Birth – Temporada 5 (2017)

-The Fosters – Temporada 4 (2016)

12 de mayo

-All Hail King Julien: Exiled – Temporada 1

-Anne with an E – Temporada 1

-Get Me Roger Stone

-Master of None – Temporada 2

-Mindhorn

-Sahara

-15 de mayo

-Command and Control (2016)

-Cave (2016)

-Lovesong (2016)

-Sherlock – Temporada 4(2016)

-The Intent (2016)

16 de mayo

-Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive

-The Break-Up (2006)

-The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

18 de mayo

-Royal Pains – Temporada 8 (2016)

-Riverdale – Temporada 1 (2016)

-19 de mayo

-BLAME!

-Laerte

-The Keepers – Temporada 1

-Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – Temporada 3

21 de mayo

-What’s With Wheat (2017)

22 de mayo

-Inglourious Basterds (2009)

-They Call Us Monsters (2017)

23 de mayo

-Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King

-Dig Two Graves (2014)

24 de mayo

-Southpaw (2015)

26 de mayo



-Believe (2016)

-Bloodline – Temporada 3

-I am Jane Doe (2017)

-Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

-War Machine

28 de mayo

-Bunk’d – Temporada 2 (2016)

29 de mayo

-Forever Pure (2016)

-A New High (2015)

30 de mayo



-F is for Family – Temporada 2

-House of Cards – Temporada 5

-Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)

-Masterminds

-Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust