Por: Miriam Arvizu
Los Ángeles, California (Rasainforma.com).- La mañana de este martes, las nominaciones al Premio Oscar fueron reveladas por Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman y Ken Watanabe, junto con la presidenta de la academia Cheryl Boone Isaacs.
“La La Land” empató el récord de “Titanic” y “All About Eve”, al recibir 14 nominaciones a los Premios Oscar.
Los ganadores se conocerán en una ceremonia de gala prevista para el 26 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby de Hollywood.
Entre los nominados se encuentra Rodrigo Prieto, quien fue nominado en la categoría de Mejor Fotografía por la película “Silence” de Martin Scrosese.
Prieto, compite frente a Linus Sandren por “La La Land”, Bradford Young por “Arrival”, Greig Frases por “Lion” y James Laxton por “Moonlight”.
El nominado estudió en el Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica (CCC) y lleva un prodigioso camino en el mundo del cine. Ha ganado cinco veces el premio Ariel, otorgado por la Academia Mexicana de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, gracias a su trabajo en las películas “Sobrenatural”, “Fibra Óptica”, “Un Embrujo”, “Amores Perros” y “Biutiful”.
Se trata de la segunda vez que compite por un premio Oscar. En 2006, fue candidato por Brokeback Mountain, del director Ang Lee.
Aquí todas las nominaciones:
Mejor Película
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
Mejor Actor
- Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
- Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”
- Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”
- Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”
- Denzel Washington, “Fences”
Mejor Actriz
- Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”
- Ruth Negga, 2Loving”
- Natalie Portman, “Jackie”
- Emma Stone, “La La Land”
- Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
- Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”
- Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”
- Dev Patel, “Lion”
- Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Viola Davis, “Fences”
- Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”
- Nicole Kidman, “Lion”
- Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”
- Michelle Williams, 2Manchester by the Sea”
Mejor Director
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hidden Figures
- Lion
- Moonlight
Mejor Guion Original
- Hell of High water
- La La Land
- The Lobster
- Manchester by the Sea
- 20th Century Women
Mejor Película Animada
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life as a Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootropolis
Mejor Película Extranjera
- Land of Mine
- A Man Called Ove
- The Salesman
- Tanna
- Toni Erdmann
Mejor Fotografía
- Arrival
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Silence
Mejor Vestuario
- Allied
- Fantastic Beasts
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jackie
- La La Land
Mejor Documental
- Fire at Sea
- I am Not Your Negro
- Life Animated
- OJ Made in America
- The 13th
Mejor Corto Documental
- Extremis
- 1 Miles
- Joe’s Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
Mejor Edición
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- Moonlight
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- A Man Called Ove
- Star Trek Beyond
- Suicide Squad
Mejor Música Original
- Jackie
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Passengers
Mejor Canción Original
- Audition, “La La Land”
- Can’t Stop the Feeling, “Trolls”
- City of Stars, “La La Land”
- The Empty Chair, “The James Foley Story”
- How Far I’ll Go, “Moana”
Mejor Diseño de producción
- Arrival
- Fantastic Beasts
- Hail Caesar
- La La Land
- Passengers
Mejor Corto Animado
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes
- Pearl
- Piper
Mejor Corto
- Ennemis Interieurs
- La Femme et le TGV
- Silent Nights
- Sing
- Tiemcode
Mejor Edición de Sonido
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sully
Mejor Mezcla de Sonido
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Rogue One
- 13 Hours
Mejor Efectos visuales
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Rogue One