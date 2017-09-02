Estados Unidos (MiMorelia.com/Redacción).- En Texas han vivido uno de los peores desastres naturales de su historia, específicamente en Houston, y es que a su paso el huracán “Harvey” ha cobrado la vida de al menos 14 personas (además de varios heridos) dejando inundaciones que en algunas partes de la ciudad han rebasado ya el metro de altura. Debido a eso la zona fue evacuada, algunos habitantes fueron enviados a albergues cercanos.
Una de las mayores tragedias en lo que va del año ha puesto a Estados Unidos en el ojo de todo el mundo, y sobre todo esta semana con el video de un hombre que regresó a su casa inundada para tocar su viejo piano por última vez, lo que ha conmovido al mundo del Internet.
Su nombre es Aric Harding, un pastor y cantante texano que fue a su casa para conseguir algunos juegos y los peluches favoritos de sus hijos con tal de mantenerlos distraídos.
Mientras pasaba por su casa vio que su piano no estaba del todo cubierto por la lluvia, así que aprovechó la oportunidad de tomarse un momento para tocar y compartir con todos su “luz de esperanza” por lo que viene en camino para esta ciudad. La publicación de Aric Harding lleva más de 18 millones de reproducciones en su cuenta de Instagram, y gracias a esto varias personas le han ofrecido su ayuda e incluso quieren comprarle un piano nuevo.
Aquí el video que ha conmovido a Estados Unidos y a mucha gente en el mundo entero.
I went back to our street today because as you guys have probably seen the water has come back with a vengeance. I hope this was its high point. I grabbed the kids’ favorite stuffed animals that we had left behind and a couple of games to keep the kids occupied. I think it’s all finally sinking in a little. What we used to have going as a city is gone. I really think God is going to do something completely new here. I am excited to see the new beauty in the suffering. Our pastor @bruce_wesley reminded us of that truth from Romans 8 this morning on his Facebook Live broadcast. “For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us. For the creation waits with eager longing for the revealing of the sons of God. For the creation was subjected to futility, not willingly, but because of him who subjected it, in hope that the creation itself will be set free from its bondage to corruption and obtain the freedom of the glory of the children of God. For we know that the whole creation has been groaning together in the pains of childbirth until now. And not only the creation, but we ourselves, who have the firstfruits of the Spirit, groan inwardly as we wait eagerly for adoption as sons, the redemption of our bodies. For in this hope we were saved. Now hope that is seen is not hope. For who hopes for what he sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience. Likewise the Spirit helps us in our weakness. For we do not know what to pray for as we ought, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words. And he who searches hearts knows what is the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for the saints according to the will of God. And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:18-28 ESV
FG