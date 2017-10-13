Morelia, Michoacán (MiMorelia.com/Redacción).- De los creadores de cejas onduladas y cejas trenzadas aparecen pestañas postizas en la nariz.
La nueva tendencia en redes sociales se ha enfocado, ahora, en los poros de la nariz y hacerlos lucir “cool”.
Con un discurso que desafía a los estereotipos, esta nueva moda consiste en usar pelo falso en ambos orificios nasales, de manera que estos sobresalgan de la nariz.
Aquí te dejamos un tutorial por si estas interesada en lucir esta nueva tendencia.
