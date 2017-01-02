Por: axelsip7

Morelia, Michoacán (MiMorelia.com).- Sony ha comenzado el año 2017 con un nuevo video-tráiler donde muestra los juegos exclusivos para PS4 que estarán disponibles durante este nuevo año.

El video, publicado por PlayStation Europe, nos muestra títulos exclusivos para la PS4 como Horizon Zero Dawn, Nioh, Gran Turismo Sport, Detroit: Become Human, Gravity Rush 2 y Uncharted The Lost Legacy, entre otros.

Además, se trata sólo de los juegos que se han dado a conocer, por lo cual es posible que Sony esté desarrollando varios juegos sin anunciar para este año.

A continuación la lista de juegos exclusivos para 2017:

• Ace Combat 7

• Berserk and the Band of the Hawk

• Birthdays the Beginning

• Cladun Returns This is Sengoku

• Crash Bandicoot N’sane Trilogy

• Danganronpa 1 y Danganronpa 2 Reload

• Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

• Dark Rose Valkyrie

• Death’s Gambit

• Deep Down

• Detroit Become Human

• Digimon World: Next Order

• Dino Frontier para PS VR

• Divide

• Dragon Quest Heroes 2

• Dreams

• Dynasty Warriors Godseekers

• Earth Defense Force 5

• Everything

• Farpoint para PS VR

• Fate/Extella The Umbral Star

• Final Fantasy VII Remake (primer episodio)

• Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

• Full Throttle Remaster

• Future Unfolding

• GNOG para PS VR

• God of War

• Golem para PS VR

• Gran Turismo Sport

• Gravity Rush 2

• Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone

• Hellblade

• Hob

• Hollowpoint

• Horizon Zero Dawn

• Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix

• Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix

• Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

• Knack 2

• Knights and Bikes

• Loot Rascals

• Megaton Rainfall para PS VR

• MBL: The Show 17

• Mosaic

• New Hot Shot Golf

• Nex Machine

• Ni no Kuni 2

• NieR Automata

• Nine Parchments

• Nioh

• Obduction para PS VR

• PaRappa the Rapper Remastered

• Persona 5

• Project Phoenix

• Pyre

• Shenmue 3

• Star Trek Bridge Crew para PS VR

• Starblood Arena para PS VR

• Statik para PS VR

• Sudden Strike 4

• Sundered

• Symphony of the Machine para PS VR

• Syren para PS VR

• Tales of Berseria

• The Silver Case

• Uncharted The Lost Legacy

• What Remains of Edith Finch

• Wild

• Windjammers

• WipEout Omega Colledtion

• XING: The Land Beyond

• Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

• Ys Origin

• Zero Escpae: The Nonary Games

• Zettai Zetsumei Toshi 4 Plus Summer Memories

