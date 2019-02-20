View this post on Instagram

i laughed when i saw this bc i thought y’all edited it. thank u from the bottom of my heart. for so many reasons. first time since the beatles huh (and first time for a solo artist?). that’s wild. i thought this was a joke when i saw it i’m not kidding. i love u. so much. always have n will. thank u for everything. i cant believe this is real fr. thanks for making history w ya girl today. and for making me feel loved. bye crying.