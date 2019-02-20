Morelia, Michoacán (MiMorelia.com/Redacción).- La cantante pop Ariana Grande se posiciona como la artista que logra ocupar tres primeros lugares de la lista de sencillos de Estados Unidos, anunció Billboard encargado de llevar a cabo esta clasificación.
Grande sería la segunda en seis décadas en la historia de la cartelera Billboard Hot 100 en conseguir estas posiciones, luego de que lo lograran The Beatles en abril de 1964.
De acuerdo a este listado, “7 Rings”, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” y “Thank U, Next”, se adueñaron de la cima de la lista de los éxitos más importantes, luego de su quinto álbum entrara en la clasificación de los mejores de Billboard.
i laughed when i saw this bc i thought y’all edited it. thank u from the bottom of my heart. for so many reasons. first time since the beatles huh (and first time for a solo artist?). that’s wild. i thought this was a joke when i saw it i’m not kidding. i love u. so much. always have n will. thank u for everything. i cant believe this is real fr. thanks for making history w ya girl today. and for making me feel loved. bye crying.
Ante el éxito alcanzado, Billboard la eligió como Mujer del Año 2018.
Por su parte, The Beatles lo consiguió con “Can’t Buy Me Love”, “Twist and Shout” y “Do You Want to Know a Secret”.
i know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things …. but fuck ……. 🥺 this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much. i love u @pharrell @scooterbraun @allisonjamiekaye every human being at @republicrecords @awsuki @ilya_music Max Martin @tbhits @victoriamonet @socialhouse @recordingacademy & the voters 🖤
ZM