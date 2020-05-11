View this post on Instagram

Never ever let anyone tell you what you can and can’t do. Prove the cynics wrong. Pity them for they have no imagination. The sky is the limit, your sky, your imagination. If you are willing to work for it then it’s your, it belongs to you, go out there and get it. See yourself up there, dream with it and you’ll be able to do anything that you have in mind. 🙏🏻 . . Nunca dejes que nadie te diga lo que puedes o no hacer, cierra la boca a los cínicos y perdedores. Siente lástima por su falta de imaginación. El cielo es el límite, TÚ cielo, TÚ imaginación. Si estás dispuesto a trabajar duro por ello, entonces es tuyo, TE pertenece. Sueña, mírate allá arriba en la cima del éxito y podrás ser capas de lograr todo lo que puedas imaginar 🙏🏻 . . #doscarasjr #albertodelrio #albertoelpatron #yesyoucan #sisepuede💪