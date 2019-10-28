Ciudad de México (Rasainforma.com).- En esta ocasión, el esposo de Sarita, hija menor de José José, Yimmy Ortiz aseguró que ella siempre lo cuidó y amó incondicionalmente a su padre en sus últimos días.
Descansa en paz papito. Gracias por los momentos bellos que logramos compartir. Aun no puedo creer que te nos adelantaste. Nos vemos al rato. Disfruta del cielo en compañía de Dios, Margarita, tu familia y amigos. ❤️ #quevivaelprincipe #josejose #descansaenpaz #graciasdios
Yimmy Ortiz, harto de los malos tratos hacia su esposa, decidió hablar al compartir en redes sociales algunas fotografías inéditas de los últimos meses de vida del Príncipe de la Canción.
Según Grupo Fórmula, Ortiz publicó un video en sus redes sociales en donde se observa a Sarita cuidando a José José.
It has been one month since the passing of your father @josejoseoficial . I have been looking back at the time he was with us. He was happy, he enjoyed your company, his eyes lit up every time you entered the room, his smile was proof that he loved you and was overflowing of love for you. This last month has been one of the toughest months in our lives. We went through a hurricane of emotions that didn’t allow you to mourn your fathers passing the way you would have liked to. I wish I could’ve changed that. I thank the many family members and friends that were there for us in those moments of weakness, those moments that felt like the world was on our shoulders and helped us carry that weight. There were those on the other end who did the opposite, and even though you were bullied by those family members, friends, the media, and the people, you held your ground to the best of your abilities. I don’t judge anyone, I understand perfectly well that we all react completely different to emotions and stressful situations. We are all entitled to our way of being. I understand that. @sari_oficial I admire your determination to take care of someone in need, to honor them regardless of what consequences might rise toward you. I sincerely hope someone will care for you the same way. No one knows the sacrifice it took to be there for your father better than I do. I Thank you for loving him, for looking out for him. Thank you for giving him the peace he always wanted away from the chaos that this life can be. Thank you for focusing on his well being. I witnessed the love you had for him on daily basis, a relentless love. On behalf of all of us who know all the good you did for him, THANK YOU!
EN DICHO VIDEO SE PUEDE VER A SARITA ARREGLANDO A SU PAPÁ, MIENTRAS ÉL SE VE FELIZ Y SONRIENTE.
“Estaba feliz, disfrutaba de su compañía, sus ojos se iluminaban cada vez que entraba a la habitación, su sonrisa era una prueba de que lo amaba y desbordaba de amor por ti”, dice el post.
También resaltó su admiración y respeto hacia su mujer, pues aclaró que ella siempre estuvo al pendiente de su padre a pesar de las malas críticas de la gente.
“Admiro tu determinación de cuidar a alguien que lo necesita, honrarlo independientemente de las consecuencias que puedan surgir para ti. Espero sinceramente que alguien se preocupe por ti de la misma manera. Nadie sabe el sacrificio que se necesitó para estar allí por tu padre mejor que yo”, añadió.
Finalmente, la pareja de Sarita agradeció por brindarle paz a su papá y enfocarse en su bienestar, ya que asegura que fue testigo del amor que siempre le dio ella al Príncipe de la Canción.
Por: Alina Espinoza/CA