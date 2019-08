View this post on Instagram

Calgary, you have been wonderful. It was an honour to dive at my 11th consecutive Canada Cup! I am very pleased to go back home with a gold medal in synchro with the most amazing parter in the world, Philippe Gagné, and a silver medal in individual. Winning my second ever individual medal on the international scene in front of a home crowd was definitely the highlight of my weekend. Thank you all! 📸 : @vaughnridley #diving #fina #canadacup #gold #silver #competition #speedo #calgary #repsolcentre #divingcanada