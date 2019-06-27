Indonesia (MiMorelia.com/RED113).- Un biólogo originario de Indonesia creó una bolsa biodegradable que al contacto con el agua se convierte en alimento para peces.
En busca de ayudar al medio ambiente, Kevin Kumala, y luego de ver que playas que él consideraba paradisíacas estaban infestadas de basura, optó por realizar algo que beneficiara al medio ambiente.
Let's celebrate our Eid by sharing with others! Let it be food, clothes, knowledge, and happiness💖 As a tradition, here in Indonesia, we often share foods and new clothes to friends, family, and especially people in need. Because Sharing is Caring!✨ ___ Pictured above is our bio-cassava bag custom made just for @eatlahjkt Bali. Find out how you can also make your own custom made bio-cassava bag on the FAQ section in our catalogue – link in bio! ___ In case you missed us, we will be back right at your service on Monday, 10th of June😊🙌🏽
Fue así que creo la empresa Avani Eco en donde ofrece productos elaborados con almidón de yuca, tubérculo abundante en la región indonesa.
Las bolsas que además de ayudar al humano, alimenta a los peces tiene un costo de cinco centavos de dólar y aunque su precio es más del doble de lo que cuestan las tradicionales bolsas, éstas no contaminan.
Además de no ser consumida por los peces, se convierte en composta, y al ser disolvible, es lo suficientemente segura como para ser bebida por el humano.
In a rush and forgot to bring your own reusable cutleries? Fret not as more and more establishments are providing takeaway cutleries made from PLA (corn starch) instead of petroleum-based plastic! Certified compostable in commercial composting facility 💚💚 Order now, link on bio 🌱 #iamnotplastic #avanieco #savetheenvironment #indonesiahijau
Ademas de bolsas, el biólogo creó también popotes, vasos, desechables, cucharas, tenedores, cuchillos e impermeables.
We provide compostable, non-plastic straws for your favorite beverage and it's made from corn starch! Don't worry, about its end of life. If you're based in Bali, our team will gladly collect the used straws and compost them in the necessary composting facility through our PLA(n) Your Compost program. Give us a shout if you want to find out more about the program 🙌 #avanieco #indonesiahijau #Repost @duacoffee (@get_repost) ・・・ Tiap tahun, delapan juta ton plastik dibuang ke laut. Karena itu, para aktivis lingkungan mengajak masyarakat mengurangi penggunaan plastik, termasuk sedotan. Teman teman bisa memilih untuk tidak menggunakan sedotan. Tapi jika membutuhkannya kami menyediakan sedotan ramah lingkungan. #ngopidicipete #momenberdua #iamnotplastic
