Let's celebrate our Eid by sharing with others! Let it be food, clothes, knowledge, and happiness💖 As a tradition, here in Indonesia, we often share foods and new clothes to friends, family, and especially people in need. Because Sharing is Caring!✨ ___ Pictured above is our bio-cassava bag custom made just for @eatlahjkt Bali. Find out how you can also make your own custom made bio-cassava bag on the FAQ section in our catalogue – link in bio! ___ In case you missed us, we will be back right at your service on Monday, 10th of June😊🙌🏽