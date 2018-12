View this post on Instagram

🎄Do you love Christmas?!🎄 I love that I have friends like @cataliepurry who go along with my crazy ideas! I’m a big Christmas celebrator haha and have been trying to do things that make me happy…enjoy friends! #brihairandmakeup #christmastreehair #behindthechair #saloncentric #hairoftheday #happyholidays #christmashair