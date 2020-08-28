Alaska (MiMorelia.com).- Una orca blanca que brillaba bajo el agua fue encontrada por un grupo de turistas que navegaban por la costa suroeste de Alaska, Estados Unidos.
El momento fue captado en un video que se difundió en redes sociales. En las impresionantes imágenes se ve como la orca se sumerge debajo del agua y brilla.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
A white killer whale? Yes! One of only about five alive in the world! Meet Tl’uk, the two year old white killer whale/orca from the Canadian Bigg’s/Transient Killer Whale pod T046. A once in a lifetime sighting, killer whales with leucism are incredibly rare and even researchers never expect to see one in their career. Tl’uk appears to be a healthy member of his pod, and we welcome him on his first documented sighting in Alaska! #endangeredspecies #whitekillerwhale #whiteorca #luecism #protectouroceans #wildlife #alaska #orca #natgeo #bbcearth #nationalpark #whales #britishcolumbia #outdoors #rareanimals #amazingview #petersburg
Este inusual hecho fue compartido incluso por el especialista en biología marina y miembro de la tripulación de Alaska Sea Adventures, Stéphanie Hayes, quien expresó que fue un avistamiento único en la vida.
“Se llama Tl’uk, ha sido un avistamiento único en la vida. ¡Es la primera vez que le hemos visto en Alaska y le damos la bienvenida!”, explicó la especialista, quien también indicó que la orca padece leucismo.
El avistamiento generó emoción entre varias personas, ya que existen muy pocos ejemplares de orca blanca en el mundo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I received a morning call with a report of a large group of very surface active killer whales near Maple Bay, 10 minutes from our office. We went for a quick look and found the T100’s and the T046B’s including T046B1B the white killer whale calf also known as TL’UK. What an awesome way to start the morning. #orca #killerwhales #whitekillerwhale #cangeo #wildlifephotography #pnw #natgeoyourshot #destinationbc #hellobc #tourismbc #tourismvancouverisland
Por: Redacción/SJS