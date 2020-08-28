orca blanca, Alaska, brillo, agua, turistas, avistamiento
En las impresionantes imágenes se ve como la orca se sumerge debajo del agua y brilla (Foto: aquariumcostadealmeria.com)

Alaska (MiMorelia.com).- Una orca blanca que brillaba bajo el agua fue encontrada por un grupo de turistas que navegaban por la costa suroeste de Alaska, Estados Unidos.

El momento fue captado en un video que se difundió en redes sociales. En las impresionantes imágenes se ve como la orca se sumerge debajo del agua y brilla.

Este inusual hecho fue compartido incluso por el especialista en biología marina y miembro de la tripulación de Alaska Sea Adventures, Stéphanie Hayes, quien expresó que fue un avistamiento único en la vida.

“Se llama Tl’uk, ha sido un avistamiento único en la vida. ¡Es la primera vez que le hemos visto en Alaska y le damos la bienvenida!”, explicó la especialista, quien también indicó que la orca padece leucismo.

El avistamiento generó emoción entre varias personas, ya que existen muy pocos ejemplares de orca blanca en el mundo.

Por: Redacción/SJS

Artículo relacionadosMás del autor