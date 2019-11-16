View this post on Instagram

Well, it’s been quite a couple weeks, y’all. . Seems like just yesterday I was being carried back to the senior room by some exasperated (read: outsmarted) staffers. All of this led to this day—when I have chosen a family of my own and our #freeQuilty Movement is truly born. Part of the beauty of the home I’ve chosen is that they have agreed to provide me with unfettered access to this IG account, and instead of needing to focus on MY escape, together, we can focus on wider horizons. . Every great movement starts with one rebel. One voice. One set of paws that turn the cultural knob of progress. And we live in a time that there are certainly plenty of knobs preventing progress. The #freeQuilty movement is about overcoming all the knobs that stand in our way. Some knobs are people and some are policies… advocated by people who… are knobs. Together, we are going after them. Ruthlessly. Relentlessly. On the interwebs. In donning our freeQuilty gear. Because, not to put too fine a point on it, it isn’t the doors that are the problem—it’s the knobs. . Over the coming weeks, I will be communicating with you. Please consider that a two-way street. Ideas, memes to amuse the hairless monkeys, knobs you think we, as the Quilty ARMY, should be turning—whatever. Awesome. Thx. . "Free Quilty is for every cat (still) on the wrong side of the door." . And now, a nap. . #freeQuilty #NoMoreDoors #EndingKnobs #adopted