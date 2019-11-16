Estados Unidos (MiMorelia.com).- Un gatito se hizo viral en redes sociales tras ser castigado por dejar escapar a sus compañeros de un refugio.
Un gatito que vive en un albergue en Estados Unidos fue castigado por abrir «a cada rato» las puertas del lugar y dejar escapar a los demás animalitos que se encontraban refugiados en él.
El hecho se hizo viral, pues el mismo refugio compartió las fotografías del gatito castigado; el animal abría las manijas de las puertas, por lo que el personal decidió dejarlo en un cuarto encerrado bajo llave.
El gatito, que se llama Quilty, es protegido por la organización Friends For Life, la cual ayuda a dar en adopción a perros y gatos en Houston, Texas.
La cara del animalito encerrado causó tanta ternura en redes sociales, que se creó el #FreeQuilty y #NoMoreDoors, en apoyo a Quality.
El gatito ahora está en una prueba de adopción, sus dueños en este momento mandan fotografías al refugio, quienes las comparten en sus redes para dar a conocer cómo se encuentra Quality.
En la última fotografía de sus dueños es de hace apenas unas horas, en ella el gato duerme; sus dueños han relatado que: No ha tratado de esconderse…Él duerme debajo de mi cubierta conmigo como un perro jajaja. Realmente no le gustan los 2 perros, pero realmente no tienen problemas, simplemente no quiere tener nada que ver con ellos. Espero que con un poco de tiempo se acostumbre a ellos. Todavía no ha mostrado ninguna mancha; ¡Es el gato más cariñoso y afectuoso que he conocido! «
Well, it’s been quite a couple weeks, y’all. . Seems like just yesterday I was being carried back to the senior room by some exasperated (read: outsmarted) staffers. All of this led to this day—when I have chosen a family of my own and our #freeQuilty Movement is truly born. Part of the beauty of the home I’ve chosen is that they have agreed to provide me with unfettered access to this IG account, and instead of needing to focus on MY escape, together, we can focus on wider horizons. . Every great movement starts with one rebel. One voice. One set of paws that turn the cultural knob of progress. And we live in a time that there are certainly plenty of knobs preventing progress. The #freeQuilty movement is about overcoming all the knobs that stand in our way. Some knobs are people and some are policies… advocated by people who… are knobs. Together, we are going after them. Ruthlessly. Relentlessly. On the interwebs. In donning our freeQuilty gear. Because, not to put too fine a point on it, it isn’t the doors that are the problem—it’s the knobs. . Over the coming weeks, I will be communicating with you. Please consider that a two-way street. Ideas, memes to amuse the hairless monkeys, knobs you think we, as the Quilty ARMY, should be turning—whatever. Awesome. Thx. . "Free Quilty is for every cat (still) on the wrong side of the door." . And now, a nap. . #freeQuilty #NoMoreDoors #EndingKnobs #adopted
Por: Redacción/RMR