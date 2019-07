View this post on Instagram

The thick dust in this galaxy's spiral arms is a cosmic potpourri of particles that includes the leftovers of star and planet formation. It's a cosmic blend that's a feast for the eyes. Water ice and hydrocarbon molecules also make up the medley of dust in its spiral arms.