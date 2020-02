View this post on Instagram

As #avocados become increasingly popular, apparently more and more people are accidentally #cutting themselves. Medical professionals have noticed an increase in the number of avocado-related injuries in recent years. "Avocado Hand" as it's commonly known, can result in surgery as a result of people causing serious #nerve and #tendon #injuries. In some cases, it can require specialist #reconstructive #surgery and at worst it can leave you without full use of your #hand. Here is a link on how to properly cut avocados to avoid injuring your hand.⠀ .⠀ https://buff.ly/2lEJcjK⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ ⠀ Information source: NPR⠀ Photo source: Konbini