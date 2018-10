Daycare Fight Club

Daycare fight club caught on camera – Teachers at Adventure Learning Center on Gravois organized a one-day fight club for preschoolers in December 2016. The lead teacher organized it after the heater broke in an attempt to entertain the kids."He doesn`t understand why his friends were fighting him — why he was beaten up by his best friends. And it was on his 4th birthday.” To see the full story: http://via.fox2now.com/XqaLQ

