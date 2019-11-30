DiCaprio
Varios bomberos voluntarios fueron arrestados el pasado lunes (Foto: Instagram @leonardodicaprio)

Morelia, Michoacán (MiMorelia.com).- Tras las acusaciones de hizo el día de ayer el presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, al señalar que Leonardo DiCaprio es el responsables de financiar a organizaciones no lucrativas, sobre los incendios que se registró hace algunos meses en el Amazonía.

El actor de Hollywood, este sábado respondió a la acusación y negó haber financiado a entidades que presuntamente provocaron los incendios en la Amazonas.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, DiCaprio emitió un comunicado que se puede leer:

«El futuro de estos ecosistemas irremplazables está en juego, y estoy orgulloso de respaldar a los grupos que los protegen. Aunque merecen nuestro apoyo, nosotros no financiamos a las organizaciones atacadas (por Bolsonaro)» escribió DiCaprio.

Además, el actor estadounidense agregó, «Sigo comprometido a apoyar a las comunidades indígenas brasileñas, los gobiernos locales, los científicos, los educadores y el público en general que trabaja sin descanso para proteger el Amazonas con el futuro de todos los brasileños en mente».

En ese contexto DiCaprio describió a quienes trabajan para contener la «crisis en el Amazonas» como «un ejemplo increíble, conmovedor y emocionante del compromiso y la pasión que se necesitan para salvar el medioambiente«.

Ante esta polémica que se ha desatado con Leonardo y Bolsonaro, varios bomberos voluntarios fueron arrestados el pasado lunes como presuntos responsables de desatar el siniestro para obtener fondos a través de donaciones.

