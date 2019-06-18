Morelia, Michoacán (MiMorelia.com/Redacción).- Ed Sheeran enloqueció a fans y público en general luego de dar a conocer en redes sociales a los artistas con los que ha realizado colaboraciones en este nueva producción.
Además, ha sorprendido por unir en un mismo tema a artistas que jamás se nos hubiese ocurrido; como es el caso de Camila Cabello con Cardi B, o Eminem con 50 Cent.
Serán 15 temas en los que participarán intérpretes reconocidos en distintos géneros como Justin Bieber, Khalid, Travis Scott, Skrillex, Bruno Mars y Chris Stapleton.
Cabe recordar que desde el primer tema “I don´t care” a duo con Justin Bieber ha causado sensación, así como “Cross Me” con Chance the rapper y PnB Rock; ambos ya fueron estrenados y cuentan con millones de reproducciones.
El cantante británico informó que el lanzamiento del material completo, se realizará el 12 de julio.
“Gracias a todos los artistas increíbles con los que he trabajado en este disco por compartir tu talento conmigo. ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ sale el 12 de julio, espero que te guste tanto como a mí”, declaró Sheeran en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
Aquí el tracklist completo:
- Beautiful People feat Khalid
- South or the Border feat Camila Cabello & Cardi B
- Cross me feat Chance The Rapper & PNB Rock
- Take me back to London feat Stormzy
- Best part of me feat Yebba
- I don’t care feat Justin Bieber
- Antisocial feat Travis Scott
- Remember the name feat Eminem & 50 cent
- Feels feat Young THUG & J Hus
- Put it all on me feat Ella Mai
- Nothing on you feat Paulo Londra & Dave
- I don’t want your money feat H.E.R.
- 1000 nights feat Meek Mill & Boogie Wit da hoodie
- Ely to break my heart feat Skrillex
- Blow feat Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton
