Por: Adoración Araiza
Ciudad de México (Rasainforma.com).- Forrest Gump, la cinta protagonizada por Tom Hanks y reconocida con seis premios Oscar, tendrá un remake en el que Advait Chandan, dirigirá a Aamir Khan en el papel principal para interpretar al joven que vive una serie de experiencias entrañables y vive un amor puro por la joven Jenny.
Aamir Khan señaló que fueron comprados los derechos a Paramount, debido a que siempre amó el guión de Forrest Gump.
“ES UNA HISTORIA MARAVILLOSA SOBRE EL PERSONAJE Y LLENA DE BUENOS SENTIMIENTO” ASEVERÓ.
El remake se titulará “Lal Singh Chadha”, su rodaje dará inicio en octubre y se estima que la cinta llegue a las salas de cine de India el próximo año.
Seguramente el rodaje enfrentará grandes retos al filmar los la Guerra de Vietnam y el encuentro del protagonista con algunas estrellas como John Lennon y Elvis Presley.
Con información de Milenio