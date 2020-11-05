Estados Unidos (MiMorelia.com).- A 13 años de haberse estrenado The Big Bang Theory, todos los actores de la serie han tenido cambios grandes en su físico, pero sin duda uno de los que más diferentes lucen es Kunal Nayyar, quien hizo el papel de Raj Koothrappali.
El actor de 39 años de edad comparte momentos personales en su cuenta de Instagram, pero recientemente ha publicado algunas fotos de cómo ha progresado con el ejercicio y los resultados.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
It’s Monday:) What better way to start the week than accepting where you are right now, instead of fighting it:) change is the only thing that is permanent, so don’t worry, whatever you want is coming- today at least give yourself a break, and just be here with me. Love you. #namaste
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Fue en el 2019 cuando la serie que lo llevó a la fama, dio por terminada y los actores forjaron una linda amistad fuera de esta.
Raj Koothrappali, interpretado por el actor Kunal Nayyar, es uno de los personajes de la serie estadounidense The Big Bang Theory que más ha cambiado
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This picture was taken exactly one year ago. Our last taping of tbbt, also happened to be my birthday. As I reflect on this year, it has been one of change. But not all change is bad, for the greatest experience to come out of all the uncertainty and the turmoil has been — the realization that nothing is promised; and that has given me a sense of deep profound inner peace. Because at the end of the day, all is precious, all is precious, all is precious. This birthday my only wish is for one moment today, tell someone you haven’t spoken to in a long time, that you love them. And if they look confused, just say “It’s Kunal’s birthday, this is his present…” For even if one of you did this, it would be a great birthday for me, indeed:) I love you.
Kunal Nayyar vive actualmente en Los Ángeles, California y está casado con Neha Kapur, una modelo de India.
Por: Redacción/APMA