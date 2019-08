Electrocutan a cientos de carpas asiáticas; buscan extinguirlas

Getting the Jump on Asian Carp

GETTING THE JUMP ON ASIAN CARP at Barkley Dam tailwaters…Our Fisheries staff collected invasive Asian Carp yesterday for study using "electrofishing” equipment (stuns fish). Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is partnering with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Tennessee Valley Authority, local government and industry to battle Asian Carp and protect our fisheries and fishing! Through this partnership, an experimental "Bio-Accoustic Fish Fence" (BAFF) is being constructed and will be installed to test effectiveness for helping keep Asian Carp out of our waterways.

Wednesday, July 31, 2019