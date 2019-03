View this post on Instagram

What up instaworld… it’s your absolute LAST CHANCE to come hang with me on the Game of Thrones set in Belfast!!! Because I’m such a kind and loving leader, I want YOU to get an extra 100 entries with the promo code KHALEESI. 🔥Now, don’t leave your dragon mamma waiting…..ENTER with the link in my bio or at omaze.com/got And yes, the pooch (Molly) is my dragon replacement when I’m not filming. Not quite as fast but you should see her carry me home… OH WAIT YOU COULD IF YOU ENTER THIS COMPETITION!!!!!!! 😎🚨👏 #doitforthedragons #itslamosttimeforawinner #mynewsunandstars? #saverofnursesandbringerofjoy #awinnerhasanewname #anditcouldbeYOURS! #boombaby #❤️ #😎 #🙌