Estados Unidos (MiMorelia.com).- El atleta olímpico, Pavle Jovanovic que compitió en los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno de Turín en el 2006, se quitó la vida a los 43 años este fin de semana en Estados Unidos, así lo anunció la federación estadounidense de bobsleigh.
“La comunidad de deportes de invierno ha sufrido una pérdida trágica”, dijo el director ejecutivo de la federación, Aron McGuire.
“La pasión y el compromiso de Pavle hacia el trineo fue visto y sentido por sus compañeros de equipo, entrenadores, competidores y fanáticos del deporte. Vivió la vida al máximo y tuvo una influencia duradera en todos aquellos que tuvieron la oportunidad de pasar tiempo con él”, agregó.
Pav, I can’t believe another one of these needs to be written. I can’t believe it’s you I’m writing this about. My personal legend – the athlete that set the standard for focus, dedication, meticulousness, and drive – tragically took his own life at the age of 43. You won’t have to keep going to the line with that hamstring torn in half anymore, buddy. We’ll make sure your brother, your sister, & your parents know the person and athlete you were. @TeamUSA’s Pavle Jovanovic (‘77-‘20) for 6 years was the best bobsledder on the planet and I wanted to be just like him. We did everything together – from sushi in Calgary to poker in Innsbruck to wind tunnels in Maryland and too many World Cup medals to count all over the world. Together with @billschuffenhauer, B-Rock, Hays or Holcy & our coach @fingermash, we were unstoppable. When Pav was removed from the ‘02 Olympic Team by USADA & CAS, I benefitted. That guilt laid with me until Pav became my roommate, teammate, and for quite some time, my best friend. He alleviated me of the guilt, even as he fought in lawsuits (and won) to clear his name. But he buried it deep and put it on himself. Then we went to the ’06 @olympics, together. Pav was the best teammate anyone ever had. He knew your success would mean his success. He taught me that. He taught me to care about my teammates’ sleep, nutrition, therapy, & work ethic in the gym and behind closed doors just as much as I cared about my own. He taught me about the need for being mentally healthy – not for life, but for athletic success. And that may have been part of his downfall. What happens when the person who is best known as being 150% focused or nothing– finds the nothing becoming what they become 150% focused on? In the last era without social media to show everyone how hard you were working; when the only time an outsider understood the work you put in was when you crossed the line on raceday – Pavle was King. He WAS the standard. Today we mourn the second bobsled Olympian in the last three years. Today I mourn the second of the six men I competed at the Olympics for my country with to be laid to rest too soon. ‘Bro’, that’s a problem.
“Pav, no puedo creer que tenga escribir otro de estos”, dijo Mesler. “No puedo creer que sea sobre ti sobre quien escribo esto. Mi leyenda personal, el atleta que estableció el estándar para el enfoque, la dedicación, la meticulosidad y el manejo, trágicamente se quitó la vida a los 43 años”, comentó Steve Mesler, compañero de Jovanovic en el equipo olímpico de Estados Unidos.
Hace tres años el piloto estadounidense de bobsleigh Steven Holcomb murió a los 37 años, el 6 de mayo del 2017 apareció sin vida en su habitación dentro del Centro de Entrenamiento Olímpico de EU, Jovanovic y Holcomb compartieron equipo en el 2004.
Pavle Jovanovic no pudo competir en los Juegos Olímpicos del 2002, debido a que no pasó la prueba de drogas y esteroides, por lo cual, se vio obligado a cumplir una prohibición de dos años.
En el 2004 volvió a competir y obtuvo la medalla de bronce junto a Holcomb en el campeonato Mundial.
En los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno del 2006 se colocó séptimo en los eventos por equipos de dos y cuatro tripulantes como empujador en el trineo del conductor Todd Hays.
Por su parte, Jason Dorsey, amigo de Pavle, expresó su pesar en Facebook: “Nunca se sabe lo que la gente está pasando por las apariencias externas”.
Con Información de Infobae
Por: Redacción/E