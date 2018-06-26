Estadounidense insulta cruelmente a jardinero mexicano

Thank you for voting for Trump because thanks to him everywhere I go I am a rapist, an animal, and drug dealer. You don't know what it feels like to be hated so much. I can take all the racial slurs they can throw at me. However, when they start yelling at my mother, that's another story. We are honest, hardworking, and respectful people. PLEASE WE NEED TO WORK TOGETHER TO STOP RACISM!

Posted by Esteban Guzman on Saturday, June 23, 2018