Estadounidense insulta cruelmente a jardinero mexicano

Estados Unidos (Rasainforma.com).- Una mujer estadounidense acuso de violador y traficante de drogas a Esteban Guzmán, un hombre de origen mexicano dedicado a la jardinería.
A través de un video publicado Facebook se observa como la mujer insulta, humilla y realiza señales obscenas al joven que se encontraba trabajando.
El video de 35 segundos se escucha como el hombre le cuestiona, ¿Por qué nos odias? A lo que la mujer mayor responde Porque son mexicanos.
El joven se defiende diciendo que los mexicanos son ‘personas honestas’, la mujer se ríe sarcásticamente y dice: ‘Violadores, animales y traficantes de drogas’.
Thank you for voting for Trump because thanks to him everywhere I go I am a rapist, an animal, and drug dealer. You don't know what it feels like to be hated so much. I can take all the racial slurs they can throw at me. However, when they start yelling at my mother, that's another story. We are honest, hardworking, and respectful people. PLEASE WE NEED TO WORK TOGETHER TO STOP RACISM!
