View this post on Instagram

LET'S STOP TIME! The midnight sun has obviously had some impact on the people of Sommarøy. They have declared the area as time-free zone, hung their watches on the local bridge, and is ready to have the time of their lives without deadlines or any time-related stress. There will e.g. be no closing hours at the shops, and they have delivered their application for a time-free zone at the Norwegian Parliament. I guess this means there will be no stress regarding my check out time at the hotel tomorrow? #Tromsø #Norway #Sommarøy #timefreezone #timefree #tidsfrisone #watches #letsstoptime