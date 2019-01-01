Esto es lo que se va de Netflix los primeros días de enero

Por: Salvador Gaytán
Ciudad de México (Rasainforma.com).- Si tienes una cuenta de Netflix, seguramente también tienes una lista de películas o series que deseas ver. El servicio de streaming reveló la lista de lo que se va a inicios de enero.
Aprovecha los días de asueto que tengas para ver esa película que tanto dejabas para después porque esta es la lista de las que dejarán el catálogo de Netflix:
Estas se van ya:
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Blade
Blade II
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Catwoman
Face Off
Finding Neverland
Friday Night Lights
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Am Ali
Interview with the Vampire
Into the Wild
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Kung Fu Panda
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Marie Antoinette
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Million Dollar Baby
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mortal Kombat
Sharknado
Sharknado 2: The Second One
Sharknado 3
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
Sharknado 5
The 6th Day
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
La primera película que Netflix retirará de su catálogo en 2019 será Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World.
El 13 de enero se va la película It Follows (2015). El 14 de enero ya no podrás Armageddon, protagonizada por Bruce Willis.