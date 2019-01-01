Esto es lo que se va de Netflix los primeros días de enero

Por: Salvador Gaytán

Ciudad de México (Rasainforma.com).- Si tienes una cuenta de Netflix, seguramente también tienes una lista de películas o series que deseas ver. El servicio de streaming reveló la lista de lo que se va a inicios de enero.

Aprovecha los días de asueto que tengas para ver esa película que tanto dejabas para después porque esta es la lista de las que dejarán el catálogo de Netflix:

Estas se van ya:

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Catwoman

Face Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

Sharknado 5

The 6th Day

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

La primera película que Netflix retirará de su catálogo en 2019 será Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World.

El 13 de enero se va la película It Follows (2015). El 14 de enero ya no podrás Armageddon, protagonizada por Bruce Willis.