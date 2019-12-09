Estados Unidos (MiMorelia.com).- Los Golden Globes 2019 se llevarán a cabo el 5 de enero del 2020 y este lunes 9 de diciembre se dieron a conocer los nominados a todas las categorias.
Las cintas Joker y Marriage Story dominan las nominaciones con 4 y 6 nominaciones en estos Golden Globes 2019.
Marriage Story es una película estadounidense de comedia dramática de 2019 escrita y dirigida por Noah Baumbach. La película es protagonizada por Scarlett Johansson y Adam Driver, que puedes encontrar en Netflix.
MEJOR MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV:
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
MEJOR ACTOR COMEDIA
- Bill Hader
- Michael Douglas
- Ben Platt
- Paul Rudd
- Ramy Youssef
MEJOR ACTRIZ COMEDIA
- Christina Applegate
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge
- Natasha Lyonne
- Kirsten Dunst
- Rachel Brosnahan
MEJOR ACTOR DRAMA
- Brian Cox
- Kit Harington
- Rami Malek
- Tobias Menzies
- Billy Porter
MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMA
- The Irishman
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Joker
- The Two Popes
MEJOR ACTRIZ TV DRAMA:
- Jennifer Aniston
- Olivia Colman
- Jodie Comer
- Nicole Kidman
- Reese Witherspoon
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Martin Scorsese
- Quentin Tarantino
- Bong Joon Ho
- Sam Mendes
- Todd Phillips
MEJOR PELÍCULA COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Rocketman
MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA DRAMA
- Christian Bale
- Antonio Banderas
- Adam Driver
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Jonathan Pryce
MEJOR ACTRIZ PELÍCULA DRAMA
- Cynthia Erivo
- Scarlett Johansson
- Saoirse Ronan
- Charlize Theron
- Renée Zellweger
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO (CINE)
- Brad Pitt
- Tom Hanks
- Al Pacino
- Anthony Hopkins
- Joe Pesci
MEJOR ACTRIZ PELÍCULA COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Awkwafina
- Ana de Armas
- Beanie Feldstein
- Emma Thompson
- Cate Blanchett
SERIE COMEDIA
- Barry
- The Good Place
- FLEABAG
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO CINE
- Kathy Bates
- Annette Bening
- Laura Dern
- Jennifer Lopez
- Margot Robbie
PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- Frozen II
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- The Lion King
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN IDIOMA EXTRANJERO
- The Farewell
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
¿Cuál fue tu película favorita de este año 2019?
