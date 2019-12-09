golden globes 2019, globos de oro, nominaciones, nominados, joker, historia de un matrimonio, Marriage Story
Joker o Guasón en hispanoamérica obtuvo 4 nominaciones (Foto: YouTube)

Estados Unidos (MiMorelia.com).- Los Golden Globes 2019 se llevarán a cabo el 5 de enero del 2020 y este lunes 9 de diciembre se dieron a conocer los nominados a todas las categorias.

Las cintas Joker y Marriage Story dominan las nominaciones con 4 y 6 nominaciones en estos Golden Globes 2019.

Marriage Story es una película estadounidense de comedia dramática de 2019 escrita y dirigida por Noah Baumbach. La película es protagonizada por Scarlett Johansson y Adam Driver, que puedes encontrar en Netflix.

MEJOR MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV:

  • Catch-22
  • Chernobyl
  • Fosse/Verdon
  • The Loudest Voice
  • Unbelievable

MEJOR ACTOR COMEDIA  

  • Bill Hader
  • Michael Douglas
  • Ben Platt
  • Paul Rudd
  • Ramy Youssef

MEJOR ACTRIZ COMEDIA

  • Christina Applegate
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge
  • Natasha Lyonne
  • Kirsten Dunst
  • Rachel Brosnahan

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMA

  • Brian Cox
  • Kit Harington
  • Rami Malek
  • Tobias Menzies
  • Billy Porter

MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMA

  • The Irishman
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Joker
  • The Two Popes

MEJOR ACTRIZ TV DRAMA:

  • Jennifer Aniston
  • Olivia Colman
  • Jodie Comer
  • Nicole Kidman
  • Reese Witherspoon

MEJOR DIRECTOR

  • Martin Scorsese
  • Quentin Tarantino
  • Bong Joon Ho
  • Sam Mendes
  • Todd Phillips

MEJOR PELÍCULA COMEDIA O MUSICAL

  • Dolemite Is My Name
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Knives Out
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Rocketman

MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA DRAMA

  • Christian Bale
  • Antonio Banderas
  • Adam Driver
  • Joaquin Phoenix
  • Jonathan Pryce

MEJOR ACTRIZ PELÍCULA DRAMA

  • Cynthia Erivo
  • Scarlett Johansson
  • Saoirse Ronan
  • Charlize Theron
  • Renée Zellweger

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO (CINE)

  • Brad Pitt
  • Tom Hanks
  • Al Pacino
  • Anthony Hopkins
  • Joe Pesci

MEJOR ACTRIZ PELÍCULA COMEDIA O MUSICAL

  • Awkwafina
  • Ana de Armas
  • Beanie Feldstein
  • Emma Thompson
  • Cate Blanchett

SERIE COMEDIA

  • Barry
  • The Good Place
  • FLEABAG
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO CINE

  • Kathy Bates
  • Annette Bening
  • Laura Dern
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Margot Robbie

PELÍCULA ANIMADA

  • Frozen II
  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • The Lion King
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN IDIOMA EXTRANJERO

  • The Farewell
  • Les Misérables
  • Pain and Glory
  • Parasite
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

¿Cuál fue tu película favorita de este año 2019?

Por: Redacción/APMA

