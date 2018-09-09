Estados Unidos (MiMorelia.com/Redacción).- Víctima de cáncer, a los 45 años falleció la ex Miss Universo Chelsi Smith.
La exreina de belleza padecia de cáncer de hígado desde hace varios años, reportó el portal TMZ.
La belleza de Smith la llevó a participar en concursos locales, y en 1994 obtuvo el título de Miss Texas, y en 1995, se coronó como Miss USA.
Ese mismo año, obtuvo el premio más importante en este rubro, el de Miss Universo, por lo que se convirtió en la primera estadounidense en obtenerlo luego de 15 años.
Destaca que Smith era de origen afroamericano. En los últimos años se dedicó a formar a las jóvenes aspirantes a ser reinas de belleza.
Otras misses lamentaron el fallecimiento, como Alicia Machado quien se dijo conmovida por la despedida “de una bella”.
Quien también le dedicó unas palabras, fue su colega, Shana Moakler, segunda en Miss USA 1995.
Having a hard time writing this. Found out the news of my good friend passing. I really don’t know how to express to the world what a funny, loving, smart! She was so fucking smart… to smart for her own good and talented young woman she was. Because her light was so big and so bright, she changed my life. If it wasn’t for her, her beauty and her energy, her incredible destiny, I wouldn’t even be where I am today. Even when she was sick she was positive and radiant and never stopped laughing. I was crying and she was cheering me up! Thats who she was. Chelsi, I will never forget our long nights talking, singing, fighitng, dreaming… pageantry will never be the same, the world and my heart will not be the same. I will cherish my last conversations with you, I wish I was a better friend or could have done more. I know you are meant for bigger things then this world offered you. Visit me in my dreams queen I will be missing you and all your witty banter. Love love love you. Godspeed.
