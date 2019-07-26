Filtran fotos de templo azteca en The Eternals

Morelia, Michoacán (MiMorelia.com/Redacción).- Esta semana fueron reveladas unas fotos de uno de los sets de The Eternals, en el que se aprecia un templo azteca.
Las imágenes fueron publicadas por Be Spin Bulletin en Instagram, en un post en el que aclararon los rumores sobre que el set en construcción en Black Partk -Wexham, Buckinghamshire en Inglaterra sería usado para Star Wars.
En la foto que fue compartida se puede ver una tumba azteca que formará parte de esta nueva cinta de Marvel y la fase 4 del MCU, que estrenará en agosto de 2020.
El templo aparece debido a que hay un personaje que se llama Ajak, que interpretará Salma Hayek, y que es quien tiene contacto con los aztecas, ya que según el comic fue adorada como un dios.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Exclusive: One of the sets at Black Park is for ‘The Eternals’ and not Star Wars As you all know, for around a month I’ve been following development at Black Park, England for ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ reshoots. There’s three areas, Site One – where they shot the Millennium Falcon last year and the Orange X-Wing, Site Two – a set on a raised plateau with a giant wooden structure and finally Site Three which was used for swamp and snow locations for Episode IX late 2018/early 2019. I’ve always been questionable on Site Two as it’s not in an area where they filmed principal photography for ‘The Rise of Skywalker’. After the Aztec looking statue arrived yesterday I started to have my doubts but today I’ve finally found out that it’s in-fact NOT for Star Wars but for Disney and Marvel’s upcoming movie, ‘The Eternals’ which begins filming in September. There is some signage in the area for Olympia Productions whereas the other set have Carbonado Industries, Carbonado was revealed last year by @fanthatracks to be the production company behind TrIXie/The Rise of Skywalker. I’ve come across LinkedIn profiles for employees of Olympia Productions (I’ve included one in the post) that show ‘The Eternals’ are part of Olympia Productions. Site One is still very much Star Wars, I’ve included an image of the Carbonado Industries signage at the area, a link to FanthaTracks’ original report and images of the site so you know which site I am referring to.
The Eternals contará con las actuaciones de Angelina Jolie y Salma Hayek, y el próximo mes iniciará el rodaje de la película.
R