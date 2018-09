Conducting impromptu visit at Pumwani Hospital, where it’s alleged by members of the public that the management shut down the machines at the Maternity Wing leading to loss of lives of young ones. I want to categorically state that human life must be respected no mater the case. Stern action will be taken against anyone found to be sabotaging the good services offered to our mothers and sisters who come to deliver in this facility

Posted by Mike Sonko. on Monday, September 17, 2018