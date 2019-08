View this post on Instagram

Never let the belief that your actions as a single person don’t matter. Each of us can #DoGood in our own way! Our friend @openoceanminded volunteered for @saveourshores to clean the Monterey Bay beachside community on #July5th … one of the dirtiest beach days of the year! 🌊💥 #CleanOurBeaches #PackYourTrash #FireworkPollution #PlasticFreeJuly