Morelia, Michoacán (MiMorelia.com/Redacción).- La cantante Selena Gomez ha tenido un par de semanas difíciles, que han provocado su ingreso por dos ocasiones en un hospital a causa de una crisis emocional.
De acuerdo al portal TMZ, la texana se encuentra en un centro de salud mental para ser atendida y recibir tratamiento.
Durante la última semana de septiembre, la joven de 26 años se encontraba en su casa ubicada en Studio City, California, cuando ocurrió la primer emergencia, tras un golpe emocional debido a un bajo nivel de glóbulos blancos tras su trasplante de riñón.
De acuerdo a las fuentes consultadas por ese medio, un miembro de su familia se encargó de llevarla al Centro Médico Cedars-Sinai en Los Ángeles y, días después, fue dada de alta, lamentablemente, el pasado fin de semana tuvo que ser ingresada de nuevo porque la baja en sus glóbulos sanguíneos persistió y provocó a Selena otro golpe emocional.
Al poco tiempo, ella intentó salir del hospital, lo que fue impedido por los médicos, por lo que Selena tuvo “un colapso”, “se asustó” e quiso arrancarse las intravenosas de su brazo, lo que fue calificado como un episodio de “crisis emocional”.
Por ahora Selena se encuentra en un centro psiquiátrico de la costa este y está recibiendo terapia conductual dialéctica para tratar diversos trastornos de salud mental, añadió TMZ.
Cabe recordar que el pasado 23 de septiembre pasado, Selena había anunciado que se tomaría un descanso de las redes sociales: “Sólo recuerda, los comentarios negativos pueden herir los sentimientos de cualquiera”, indicó luego de ser objeto de críticas y comentarios negativos al darse a conocer que su exnovio, Justin Bieber, había contraído matrimonio con la modelo Hailey Baldwin.
