Ciudad de México (Rasainforma.com).- Ivana Bueno, se convirtió en la primer mexicana en ganar el premio Emerging Dancer 2020 (Bailarín Emergente 2020) del English National Ballet.
La veracruzana de 20 años de edad, es la primera mexicana en obtener ese reconocimiento tras ser integrante del cuerpo de baile de la compañía que dirige Tamara Rojo en Londres desde 2018.
And we are on to the second week of Swan Lake at the London Coliseum. 8 shows more to go💪🏻👯♀️
El Emerging Dancer se otorga en concurso interno del English National Ballet y este año llevó al cabo su edición número 11, en donde se contó con la participación de tres mujeres y tres, todos del cuerpo de baile.
Ivana interpretó el pas de deux “Talismán”, seguido de la pieza contemporánea “Full-Out”, creada en especial para la pareja por Mthuthuzeli November.
Fue elegida como ganadora por Edward Watson y Natalia Osipova, primeros bailarines del Royal Ballet de Londres.
EMERGING DANCER 2020 ✨ Thank you very much to every person who supported me all the way through, I could not be more happy🤩 it’s been an amazing journey and I couldn’t have done it without your help. Thank you @sseennrrii for being there helping me to improve my classical technique in each detail possible everyday . To @mthuthuzeli_november I want to say that I learned a lot from you and it was an amazing experience to work with you and I really hope to cross paths once again in the future. To my partner @yukiotoko96 who was there for me all out with such positive energy and always willing to improve and work hard together, Thank you very much. To the people who helped me get all the way here supporting me from far away, I’m forever grateful ❤️ And to conclude this post, thank you @rojotamara for such an amazing opportunity to make me grow as an artist and a person and all the ballet staff at @englishnationalballet ❤️🙏🏻✨
Por: Adoración Araiza/rmr