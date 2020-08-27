Estados Unidos (Rasainforma.com).- La pareja conformada por la cantante Katy Perry y el actor Orlando Bloom dieron la bienvenida a su bebé en redes sociales, de esta manera informaron a sus fanáticos que ya son papás.
Cada uno en su cuenta de Instagram publicó una foto en blanco y negro de la niña, la cual se llamará Daisy Dove Bloom, en la que sólo se ve su manita y la de sus padres.
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
«Estamos flotando con amor y asombro por la llegada sana y segura de nuestra hija», señaló la pareja a la Unicef.
La publicación fue compartida por la Unicef y es que ambos son Embajadores de Buena Voluntad, es decir, apoyan labores en pro de la infancia mundial. A modo de celebración crearon una página de donación para mejorar la calidad de vida de algunos niños.
Katy Perry se convierte en madre por primera vez, mientras que Bloom es padre por segunda ocasión, su primogénito lo tuvo con su exesposa Miranda Kerr.