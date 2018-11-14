View this post on Instagram

"The oldest evacuee we had in the Red Cross Palisades shelter yesterday was a 98-year-old lady. She had spent the day in bed, in and out of naps, mostly expressionless and not wanting to interact with any strangers. Her caregiver told me she didn’t want to be in the shelter, she just wanted to go home…. The sweetest moments of Lady Gaga’s visit were those she spent with this elderly lady. As soon as Lady Gaga saw her in the corner, she went kneeling by her cot (until the c…aregiver pulled up a chair), talking and singing to her, touching her, wiping her face, serving her juice… I couldn’t tell what was said, but I could see the elderly lady’s face lit up, her eyes became focused, and the two of them carried on an intimate interaction for over half an hour…. After Lady Gaga had talked to every single evacuee and finished the speech shown in the TMZ post, she went over to talk to the elderly lady again. Instead of saying goodbye, Lady Gaga went to the buffet table and gathered a plate of food. She went back to the cot and started feeding her. They spent another 15-20 minutes together before Lady Gaga finally got up to leave. Lady Gaga was so tender and loving, it brought tears to many of our eyes. She’s an angel." – Josie Tong on Facebook ❤️