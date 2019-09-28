Por: Salvador Gaytán
Ciudad de México (Rasainforma.com).- La banda de trash metal Metallica anunció que pospondrán algunas fechas de su gira para que James Hetfield ingrese a rehabilitación contra el alcoholismo.
A través de sus redes sociales, la banda informó que la gira Worldwired Tour moverá sus fechas por la rehabilitación del vocalista de la banda.
“Lamentamos informarles a nuestros fans y amigos que debemos posponer nuestra próxima gira de Australia y Nueva Zelanda.
“Como ya deben saber, nuestro hermano James ha estado luchando contra una adicción durante años. Ahora, infortunadamente, tuvo que reingresar a un programa de tratamiento para recuperarse nuevamente”, dice el comunicado.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
A Note from Lars, Kirk, and Rob ・・・ We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must postpone our upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand. ・・・ As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again. ・・・ We fully intend to make our way to your part of the world as soon as health and schedule permit. We’ll let you know as soon as we can. Once again, we are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. We appreciate your understanding and support for James and, as always, thank you for being a part of our Metallica family. ・・・ All tickets purchased to the shows in Australia and New Zealand, including Enhanced Experiences and Black Tickets, will be fully refunded. Links to more details on how to obtain your refund are posted on Metallica.com.
La banda aclara que la gira llegará a esos países en cuanto la salud y las fechas lo permitan.
En 2003, durante la grabación del disco St. Anger, Hetfield recayó en el alcoholismo por lo cual el trabajo en el estudio se detuvo unos meses.