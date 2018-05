Mia Khalifa consiente a sus fans en Instagram con candente foto

Last day of @hotluckfest was by far the HOTTEST!!! Holy shit, @kevinfinkatx’s migas from @emmerandrye was good enough to smudge your lipstick for. @mixtlicloud was spicy and sexy, @otokoaustin was the most beautiful bite of beef, @olamaieaustin ruined my waistline, @olympiaprovisions traded me meats for a photo, and I have never been more proud of my hustle. I can’t wait for next year’s festivities!!!! Congrats to all the chefs and vendors, this event was AMAZING!!

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on May 27, 2018 at 12:17pm PDT