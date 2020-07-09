Morelia, Michoacán (MiMorelia.com).- Hace unas semanas la popular exactriz del cine para adultos, Mia Khalifa, se sometió a una cirugía estética para afinar su nariz y por fin mostró los resultados a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
La joven de 27 años decidió pasar por el quirófano para operarse la nariz y lucir perfecta para su boda.
La comentarista deportiva compartió una serie de fotografías mostrando el antes y el después de su cirugía plástica, y admitió sentirse tan feliz que «no podía parar de sonreír».
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
NOSE REVEAL 😭🥰 @deepakdugarmd has every video of my journey on his IGTV. We also sat down and talked about what I wanted / what was realistic for me, and we both agreed @scarlessnose™️ was the best option for me because I wanted to still look like myself, just with a softer more feminine version of my nose 🥰 every day the swelling goes down more (and will continue to for the next year), but the results are already better than anything I could’ve imagined 🥺♥️ Thank you to you and your entire team, @deepakdugarmd!
Fue la semana pasada cuando Khalifa compartió una fotografía a dos días de haberse sometido a la operación, en la imagen se le puede ver recostada en la cama con la cara hinchada y la nariz vendada.
“En el mensaje que acompañó su post, escribió: ESTA ES LA VERDADERA MARCA. @deepakdugarmd acaba de cambiar mi vida y no podría estar más feliz o más preparada para que más de 75 personas miren mi perfil lateral en mi boda”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
THIS IS THE REAL RE-BRAND 😭😂 @deepakdugarmd just changed my life and I couldn’t be happier or more ready for 75+ people to stare at my side profile at my wedding 🥺♥️ this is day 2 post-op and I have a pain scale of 0 so far. I’m gonna take y’all on this whole process with me, and so is @deepakdugarmd so follow him for the Q&A’s we did for y’all about my hopes/expectations. . .What I loved about @scarlessnose was that Dr. Dugar and I were on the same page about maintaining my strong middle eastern nose, just softening it to be more feminine. I can’t wait to show y’all the result 😩😍😭!!!! #ScarlessNose #NotHidingBehindATree . . . .(P.S. being transparent about this was never a question. Do not idolize the women you see on social media and base your self worth on comparisons that are unrealistic. If you’ve ever looked at my boobs and wished yours look like that, please remember mine are made out of the same material as the spatula in your kitchen drawer).
Detalló que el cambio no fue tan drástico, pues tiene una nariz de estilo del medio oriente y quiere seguir conservando este rasgo y solamente la suavizó más para lucir “más femenina”.
Por: Redacción/SJS