Morelia, Michoacán (MiMorelia.com/Redacción).- Con la separación de su pareja por más de 26 años, Nacho Palau, el cantante español Miguel Bosé se ha refugiado en México para calmar el mal de amores y así como su amistad con el youtuber Juanpa Zurita.
Ultra throw back! Here’s a little bit of my evolution through out the past years, all taken by the birthday boy @bryant ! Feliz cumpleaños hermano, you’ve been along my side since the very beginning. You are one of the most creative and hardworking people I know. Always hustling, always trying and looking for the next big thing, challenging you and others to be better everyday. You deserve all the success you have. Thank you for inspiration, for always believing in me and most importantly, your friendship. SEE YOU IN A COUPLE HOURS TO FIESTA. MEXICANS ABOUT TO GET LOCO. LOVE U BROTHER 😝
Zurita de 22 años, además actuó en la serie de Luis Miguel de Netflix, en la que da vida al hermano del ‘Sol de México’, y es modelo de firmas de lujo de la talla de Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana o Calvin Klein.
Los primeros en filtrar la información fueron los colaboradores del programa ‘Sálvame’, Miguel Bosé, que, de acuerdo con la periodista María Luisa Boria, aseguran su amistad surgió hace dos años con la empresa llamada Love Army México.
Por otra parte, abundan los mensajes de agradecimiento de parte de Zurita al español.
“Grandes cosas suceden cuando la gente se une. Agradecido por lo que has hecho en el mundo durante estos últimos años. Ahora hagámoslo juntos. ¿Estáis listos?”
ZM