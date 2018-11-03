View this post on Instagram

Ultra throw back! Here’s a little bit of my evolution through out the past years, all taken by the birthday boy @bryant ! Feliz cumpleaños hermano, you’ve been along my side since the very beginning. You are one of the most creative and hardworking people I know. Always hustling, always trying and looking for the next big thing, challenging you and others to be better everyday. You deserve all the success you have. Thank you for inspiration, for always believing in me and most importantly, your friendship. SEE YOU IN A COUPLE HOURS TO FIESTA. MEXICANS ABOUT TO GET LOCO. LOVE U BROTHER 😝