#Repost @iimranasad • • • 26 years old fashion model @anamtanoli She was found dead at her residence in Lahore! May her soul rest in Peace Ameen. According to her friends she commites suicide due to depression. She was judged by people for her profession she was humiliated by social media bullies. This society killed another girl! You guys cannot even imagine how hard your words can effect someone! #anamtanoli #dhalahore #lahore #pakistan —————————— People don't realize how badly their words can effect someone. Bullying is bad! Depression/Anxiety is something to be taken seriously and NOT taken as "pagal pan"!! Mental health awareness in Pakistan is something always neglected resulting in such things. Akhir kab tk?! #mentalhealthawareness #Depression#anxiety #anamnaveedtanoli