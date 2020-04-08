Estados Unidos (MiMorelia.com).- John Prine, leyenda del country y del folk, murió a los 73 años de edad víctima de la pandemia de coronavirus Covid-19.
A través de su cuenta personal de Instagram su esposa Fiona Whelan Prine pudo dar un emotivo comunicado en el que dieron a conocer el deceso del autor de Angel from Montgomery:
Nuestro amado John murió ayer por la noche en el Vanderbilt Medical Center en Nashville, TN. No tenemos palabras para describir el dolor que nuestra familia está experimentando en este momento. John fue el amor de mi vida y adorado por nuestros hijos Jody, Jack y Tommy, la nuera Fanny y nuestros nietos.
John contrajo a Covid-19 y, a pesar de la increíble habilidad y cuidado de su equipo médico en Vanderbilt, no pudo superar el daño que este virus infligió en su cuerpo.
Me senté con John, que estaba profundamente sedado, en las horas previas a su fallecimiento y siempre estaré agradecido por esa oportunidad.
Mi mayor deseo es que las personas de todas las edades tomen este virus en serio y sigan las pautas establecidas por los CDC. Enviamos nuestras condolencias y amor a las miles de otras familias estadounidenses que lamentan la pérdida de seres queridos en este momento, y a muchas otras familias en todo el mundo.
Gracias desde el fondo de nuestros corazones por la efusión de amor que hemos recibido de familiares, amigos y fanáticos de todo el mundo. Se echará tanto de menos a John, pero continuará consolándonos con sus palabras, su música y los dones de amabilidad, humor y amor que dejó para que todos compartamos.
Al final del texto agregan que en lugar de flores o regalos en este momento, «pediríamos que se haga una donación a una de las siguientes organizaciones sin fines de lucro» y ponen al alcance tres enlaces de distintas asociaciones:
thistlefarms.org roomintheinn.org nashvillerescuemission.org
El cantante fue ingresado a finales de marzo a un hospital en Nashville por coronavirus donde perdió la batalla.
