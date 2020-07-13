Estados Unidos (MiMorelia.com).- La actriz Kelly Preston, y quien era esposa del también actor John Travolta, perdió la vida a los 57 años de edad.
Preston y Travolta se casaron en septiembre de 1991, cuando la actriz estaba embarazada de Jett, su primer hijo.
Fue el mismo actor de Saturday Night Fever quien dio a conocer a través de su Instagram la partida de su esposa:
«Con un corazón muy pesado, les informo que mi bella esposa Kelly ha perdido su batalla de dos años con el cáncer de mama. Ella luchó valiente con el amor y el apoyo de tantos», reza el texto que acompañó a una instantánea de la actriz.
Travolta dio a conocer que se ausentará por un tiempo del foco público «para estar allí para mis hijos que han perdido a su madre, así que perdóname por adelantado si no tienes noticias nuestras por un tiempo».
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
La actriz era reconocida por sus papeles en películas como «Twins» o «Jerry Maguire»; su última intervención en la gran pantalla fue en “Gotti”, en 2018, junto a Travolta.
