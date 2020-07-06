Estados Unidos (MiMorelia.com).- Nick Cordero, conocido actor teatral en Broadway, murió a los 41 años de edad víctima de Covid-19.
Su fallecimiento fue dado a conocer por su esposa Amanda Kloot, también actriz, a través de su cuenta de Instagram, donde compartió una instantánea con el texto:
Mi querido esposo falleció esta mañana. Estaba rodeado de amor por su familia, cantando y rezando mientras dejaba gentilmente esta tierra. Estoy incrédula y sufrienda en todas partes. Mi corazón está roto ya que no puedo imaginar nuestras vidas sin él. Nick era una luz tan brillante. Era amigo de todos, le encantaba escuchar, ayudar y especialmente hablar. Fue un actor y músico increíble. Amaba a su familia y amaba ser padre y esposo. Elvis y yo lo extrañaremos en todo lo que hacemos, todos los días.
Su esposa detalla que el actor estuvo los últimos 95 días en lucha contra el virus de Covid-19; estuvo el Centro Cedars-Sinai de Los Ángeles donde pasó varios meses en coma y los médicos tuvieron que amputarle la pierna derecha.
Apenas esta semana Kloot contó que desconocían cómo se había contagiado; «Supimos que debido a la Covid-19 los pulmones de Nick están severamente dañados. Parecía como si hubiera sido fumador durante 50 años», agregó.
En 2014 fue nominado al premio Tony, reconocido premio en el gremio teatral, por su papel en «Bullets Over Broadway», por el que ganó también un Theatre World Award y oun Outer Critics Circle Award.
Es conocido por sus papeles en «Rock of Ages», «Waitress» y «A Bronx Tale: The Musical»; ademas de en series de televisión como «Law & Order: Special Victims Unit» y «Blue Bloods».
