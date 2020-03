Favorite moment from our trip so far 😍 Before getting off the bus Emerson went up to our bus driver and said “this is my favorite song”!!! I’m sure he has a crazy schedule to keep but he stopped everything and blasted the music as loud as he could and well… they both jammed out to #taylorswift ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ Thank you Mr. Bus Driver for making our little girls day !!! #heartbreakersgonnabreak #shakeitoff #feelgoodmoment #spreadkindness

February 14, 2018