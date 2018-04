Niña denuncia en redes sociales que quieren matarla (Video)

As requested, everyone wanted me to repost… This is a video my daughter Cassidy posted orginally from her own Facebook page, her caption said " please everyone help share my story about being bullied not only for me but for everyone" Her story reached 22k views before the Scranton School Dirstict contacted Facebook and her facebook got shut down because she's not 13 and of age to have a facebooK. She was threatened by the principal to remove the video or he was going to report it and he was successful. But this does not stop here, I will be my daughters voice I will share her story and I hope others will share too, this Isn't about the shares or views or if it goes viral its about spreading awareness although seeing that smile on Cassidy's face each time the number of views and shares got larger that was everything. Shes upset she has to start all over but let's do this for her….please share her story let's put that smile back on her face!!!

Posted by Jenn Slater on Wednesday, April 4, 2018