Ciudad de México (Rasainforma.com).- Chris Evans envió un tierno mensaje a un pequeño fanático de seis años que salvó a su hermana de ser agredida por un perro.
El pequeño Bridger Walker intervino cuando un perro se abalanzó sobre su hermana de cuatro años.
El animal mordió la cara al niño, que después tuvo que ser sometido a una cirugía de dos horas y recibió 90 puntos de sutura.
Have y’all noticed that I have no idea what I’m doing yet? #UmmmIAccidentallyWentViral? When I first posted for Bridger, I expected maybe 500 likes at most and maybe a couple dozen reshares. But here we are. So much love from all walks of life (including a few celebs)! And we just got off a call with a friendly neighborhood idol. (Pic is of Bridger’s reaction right after the call.) Bridger is over the moon! Can’t wait to show him what’s next: a message from some guy who doesn’t like bullies. Gotta wait for the stardust to clear from his eyes first, though. Mission accomplished, everyone! We can’t thank you enough. #BridgerStrong EDIT: I feel like I should also mention that Bridger has also loved all of the other videos and messages I’ve shown him from all of you. We might not be able to get to everyone right away, but your messages are no less appreciated.
“Si alguien tenía que morir, pensé que debía ser yo”, dijo Walker.
TRAS DARSE A CONOCER ESTE HECHO, EVANS LE ENVIÓ UN MENSAJE AL JOVEN HÉROE.
“Hola, Bridger, aquí Capitán América. Leí tu historia. Vi lo que hiciste. Estoy seguro de que has escuchado mucho esto en los últimos días, pero déjame ser el siguiente que te lo diga: amigo, eres un héroe”, dijo el actor.
En el video también se puede ver la reacción del niño, quien está disfrazado del Capitán América y acompañado de su hermana.
